Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

27 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships detected around Taiwan

PLA warplanes cross Taiwan Strait median line at multiple locations

  142
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/08 10:23
PLAAF Chengdu J-10 fighter jets fly in formation. (Reuters photo)

PLAAF Chengdu J-10 fighter jets fly in formation. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 27 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country, including multiple planes that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line from Wednesday to Thursday (Dec. 7-8).

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the MND said that 27 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan.

The aircraft included four Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, one CASC Rainbow CH-4 reconnaissance drone, four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) plane, and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone. Nine of the fighter jets and CH-4 drone crossed the median line from multiple locations, while the Y-8 ASW aircraft and BZK-005 drone circled in the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

27 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships detected around Taiwan
Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft over median line and in ADIZ. (MND image)
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ intrusions
median line
median line incursion
Taiwan ADIZ
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare
PLAAF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/12/07 13:02
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/12/06 11:38
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/12/05 12:34
Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/12/02 11:59
5 Chinese military aircraft, 3 warships detected around Taiwan
5 Chinese military aircraft, 3 warships detected around Taiwan
2022/12/01 09:51