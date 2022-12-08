UnaBiz Closes Series B at over US$50M with Extension Round Led by SPARX Group

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 December 2022 - UnaBiz, Massive Internet of Things (IoT) service provider, closes Series B at over US$50M in an extension round led by SPARX Group and followed by G K Goh Holdings and Optimal Investment. The new financing is reserved for existing investors.



Earlier this year, the company acquired the Sigfox 0G technology that powers the global public 0G Network and connects over 10 million sensors for 1,500+ B2B customers through 70+ national 0G operators worldwide.



After 6 months of successful integration, the company is ready to invest in sustainable product innovation, and strengthen its four key verticals: Utilities, Security, Facilities Management, and Supply Chain & Logistics, across LATAM, APAC and EMEA.



Sparx Group, which also led the initial Series B supported the acquisition.



"UnaBiz acquisition of the 0G technology significantly enhances and cements the group's position as the global leader of Massive IoT. As the technology owner of the most energy-efficient LPWAN technology available on the market, UnaBiz is in a prime position to champion the convergence of Massive IoT communication technologies (from 0G to 5G) to help enterprises achieve their digitalisation and sustainability goals," Shuhei Abe, President and CEO of SPARX Group said.



SPARX Group is an independent investment company based in Tokyo, Japan, that manages over US$15 billion worth of assets. It is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange.



"We are encouraged by the trust and confidence of our investors in this extension round despite the current economic climate," said Henri Bong, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UnaBiz Group. "With their strong support and the newly energised team that consists of key executives with deep expertise in technology, operations, sales and marketing, the UnaBiz team will work closely with and through our global partners and 0G Operators around the world to drive Massive IoT."



Founded in 2016, the company operates with sales offices in Tokyo, Paris, Madrid and Rotterdam, and has two R&D centres in Taiwan Taipei and France Labège. Post-acquisition, UnaBiz doubled its office locations and tripled in headcount. The company currently employs over 240 employees worldwide.



Goh Yew Lin, Managing Director, G. K. Goh Holdings, a Singapore-based investment company, says, "We are happy to increase our investment in UnaBiz as it accelerates its geographical reach following the acquisition of Sigfox. The company's team has demonstrated focus, foresight and entrepreneurial energy, and we look forward to the next phases of its growth story."



"Aside from the investments already planned to support business development in strategic markets, we will also use the fresh funds in research and development to further enhance the core low-power 0G capabilities as well as enable cost-effective long-range connectivity dedicated to very low-value assets. Our product portfolio will also be expanded to integrate more LPWAN and satellite technologies, ultimately providing aggregated and clean data through UnaConnect service. The proliferation of new solutions aimed at a broader market will allow our customers to enjoy economies of scale, and the freedom of choice when it comes to means of collecting data from physical assets - that is what the Technology Convergence movement is about." Philippe Chiu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UnaBiz Group commented.



For more information, visit www.unabiz.com





Hashtag: #UnaBiz



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SPARX Group

SPARX is an independent asset management firm that was founded in 1989. It practices a consistent investment philosophy and regular asset management processes in the development of its four core businesses: One Asia (Asian equities), real assets, Mirai Creation, and Japanese equities. It excels due to its bottom-up approach to research through which it engages with individual companies. Listing on the JASDAQ market in 2001, SPARX became the first independent Japanese asset management firm to list on the TSE First Section in 2019.





About UnaBiz

UnaBiz is a proven global Massive IoT service provider that specialises in solution design, manufacturing, connectivity and data platform services across a hybrid of low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies such as Sigfox 0G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and LoRa, to power sustainable business growth. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Singapore, with R&D centres in Taipei and Labège, and sales offices in Tokyo, Paris, Madrid and Rotterdam.



UnaBiz owns the Sigfox 0G technology that connects over 10 million sensors for 1500 B2B customers on the global 0G Network, owned and commercialised by 70+ national Operators worldwide. The company focuses on Utilities, Supply Chain & Logistics, Security and Facilities & Building Management.



