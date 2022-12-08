Alexa
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

Shock waves from magnitude 5.6 temblor registered across Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/08 09:26
(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit eastern Taiwan at 12:54 a.m.Thursday (Dec. 8), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 21.6 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 29.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Nantou County, Taitung County, Yilan County, Taichung City, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Chiayi County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu County, Chiayi City, Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Hsinchu City, Taipei City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the latest quake had been reported at the time of publication.
