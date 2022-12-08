Scotland wing Graham out until February with knee injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland wing Darcy Graham has been ruled out until February because of a knee injury that could jeopardize his participation in the Six Nations tournament.

The 25-year-old Graham sustained damage to his medial collateral ligament during a match with his club Edinburgh last Friday. He will be sidelined until February, the club said.

“Graham will remain under the care of the Edinburgh Rugby medical team during his rehab period,” it said Wednesday.

Scotland kicks off its Six Nations campaign against England on Feb. 4 and hosts Wales a week later. Scotland plays at defending champion France on Feb. 26.

Graham scored a hat trick for Scotland against Argentina last month.

