NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57 Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53 Toronto 27 16 5 6 38 83 66 Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79 N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73 Detroit 25 13 7 5 31 81 78 Tampa Bay 25 15 9 1 31 86 79 N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80 Florida 26 12 10 4 28 90 88 Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 Washington 27 11 12 4 26 74 85 Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92 Philadelphia 26 9 12 5 23 64 85 Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83 Columbus 24 8 14 2 18 67 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71 Winnipeg 24 16 7 1 33 79 61 Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79 Dallas 26 14 7 5 33 98 76 Los Angeles 28 14 10 4 32 97 99 Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74 Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93 Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66 Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 Vancouver 26 11 12 3 25 91 101 St. Louis 26 12 14 0 24 80 100 San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103 Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81 Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91 Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Chicago 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 2

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Montreal 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.