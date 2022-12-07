THROUGH DECEMBER 6
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|962
|31
|1.93
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|9
|516
|18
|2.09
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|17
|943
|33
|2.10
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|19
|1142
|43
|2.26
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1082
|42
|2.33
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|9
|539
|21
|2.34
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|10
|564
|23
|2.45
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|523
|22
|2.52
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|18
|991
|42
|2.54
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|519
|22
|2.54
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|18
|1061
|45
|2.54
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|18
|1082
|46
|2.55
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|9
|541
|23
|2.55
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|48
|2.56
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|9
|526
|23
|2.62
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|9
|432
|19
|2.64
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|15
|841
|37
|2.64
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1147
|51
|2.67
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|16
|963
|43
|2.68
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|8
|485
|22
|2.72
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|962
|14
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|19
|1142
|13
|5
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|18
|1082
|13
|5
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|19
|1072
|12
|5
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|17
|943
|12
|2
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1147
|11
|4
|4
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|18
|1061
|11
|4
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|17
|1026
|11
|3
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|16
|963
|11
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1136
|10
|8
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1082
|10
|8
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|20
|1122
|9
|11
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|18
|991
|9
|3
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|17
|986
|9
|6
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|16
|927
|9
|5
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|8
|9
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|19
|1122
|8
|7
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|19
|1081
|8
|7
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|17
|1017
|8
|9
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|17
|988
|8
|6
|2
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|15
|841
|8
|4
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|962
|31
|455
|.936
|14
|1
|0
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|9
|539
|21
|290
|.932
|6
|1
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|19
|1142
|43
|591
|.932
|13
|5
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1082
|42
|530
|.927
|10
|8
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|9
|516
|18
|220
|.924
|7
|2
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|17
|943
|33
|392
|.922
|12
|2
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|523
|22
|260
|.922
|6
|3
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|18
|1082
|46
|537
|.921
|13
|5
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|16
|963
|43
|492
|.920
|11
|4
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|17
|1026
|47
|536
|.919
|11
|3
|3
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|15
|841
|37
|420
|.919
|8
|4
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|14
|820
|40
|439
|.916
|7
|6
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|18
|1061
|45
|491
|.916
|11
|4
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|10
|565
|27
|294
|.916
|5
|4
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|18
|991
|42
|457
|.916
|9
|3
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|48
|522
|.916
|8
|9
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|7
|328
|16
|171
|.914
|3
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|519
|22
|233
|.914
|4
|4
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|10
|564
|23
|243
|.914
|5
|1
|4
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|17
|1010
|51
|527
|.912
|6
|7
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|19
|1142
|3
|13
|5
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|18
|1061
|3
|11
|4
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|2
|8
|9
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1082
|2
|10
|8
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|18
|1082
|2
|13
|5
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|17
|1010
|2
|6
|7
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|18
|991
|2
|9
|3
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|17
|943
|2
|12
|2
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1147
|1
|11
|4
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|20
|1122
|1
|9
|11
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|19
|1081
|1
|8
|7
|2
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|19
|1072
|1
|12
|5
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|17
|1026
|1
|11
|3
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|16
|963
|1
|11
|4
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|962
|1
|14
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|16
|927
|1
|9
|5
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|901
|1
|5
|8
|2
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|15
|841
|1
|8
|4
|3
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|San Jose
|11
|655
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|10
|564
|1
|5
|1
|4
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|9
|539
|1
|6
|1
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|523
|1
|6
|3
|0