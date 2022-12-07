All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|24
|20
|3
|1
|41
|96
|53
|Toronto
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|83
|66
|Detroit
|25
|13
|7
|5
|31
|81
|78
|Tampa Bay
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|86
|79
|Florida
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|90
|88
|Montreal
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|80
|92
|Buffalo
|25
|11
|13
|1
|23
|96
|92
|Ottawa
|25
|10
|14
|1
|21
|77
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|26
|21
|4
|1
|43
|96
|57
|Carolina
|26
|14
|6
|6
|34
|77
|73
|Pittsburgh
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|93
|79
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|86
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|82
|80
|Washington
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|74
|85
|Philadelphia
|26
|9
|12
|5
|23
|64
|85
|Columbus
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|67
|96
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|24
|16
|7
|1
|33
|79
|61
|Dallas
|26
|14
|7
|5
|33
|98
|76
|Minnesota
|24
|13
|9
|2
|28
|78
|74
|Colorado
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|78
|66
|Nashville
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|63
|70
|St. Louis
|26
|12
|14
|0
|24
|80
|100
|Arizona
|23
|7
|12
|4
|18
|61
|81
|Chicago
|25
|7
|14
|4
|18
|61
|91
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|94
|71
|Seattle
|25
|15
|7
|3
|33
|90
|79
|Los Angeles
|28
|14
|10
|4
|32
|97
|99
|Edmonton
|26
|14
|12
|0
|28
|89
|93
|Calgary
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|76
|76
|Vancouver
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|91
|101
|San Jose
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|82
|103
|Anaheim
|27
|7
|17
|3
|17
|69
|114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 3, Chicago 0
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4
Winnipeg 5, Florida 2
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Montreal 4, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, OT
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.