Mehidy leads Bangladesh to series-clinching win over India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mehidy Hasan hit his maiden century as Bangladesh recovered from 69-6 to beat India by five runs in the second ODI and seal the three-match series on Wednesday.

Mehidy helped Bangladesh to an unlikely victory in the first match by staring down a 51-run deficit with one wicket at hand. He followed that by striking for exactly 100 off 83 balls, with eight fours and four sixes, to help the side post 271-7.

India then came up short despite a valiant 28-ball 51 from captain Rohit Sharma, who came in as the No. 9 batter after earlier injuring his left thumb.

With his side at 207-7 and on verge of another defeat, Rohit batted through injury to hit three fours and five sixes to give Bangladesh a massive scare.

Needing 20 runs from the final over, Rohit smashed Mustafizur Rahman for 14 runs but couldn’t connect for a six on the last ball.

Before Rohit’s heroics, it was Mehidy who paved the way for Bangladesh's second successive home-series win over India.

India pacer Mohammad Siraj swung the ball admirably to dismiss Bangladesh openers Anamul Haque and captain Liton Das, who chose to bat first.

Rohit was injured in the second over and went to the hospital for X-rays. He would then return to provide India with some late hope.

With Bangladesh at 13-2 in the 10th over, Umran Malik, who replaced Kuldeep Sen as one of India’s two changes, intimidated the hosts with expressive pace.

He clocked one over 151KM to scatter the wicket of Najmul Hossain before Washington Sundar ripped through Bangladesh’s middle order to leave the side at 69-6.

Mehidy got support from veteran Mahmudullah as the duo combined for a record 148-run seventh wicket to keep India at bay.

Mahmudullah made 77 off 96, including seven boundaries, before Malik dismissed him.

But Mehidy, who reached 50 off 55 balls, came down heavily on India bowlers as Bangladesh amassed 68 runs in the last five overs for just one wicket.

Virat Kohli opened India’s innings with Shikhar Dhawn and hit a boundary in the first ball from Mehidy.

But he dragged one onto his stump off pacer Ebadot to give Bangladesh a breakthrough.

Disciplined Bangladesh bowlers then reduced India to 39-3 and Mehidy, who also took 2-47, dealt a massive blow by dismissing KL Rahul for 14.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel batted confidently to add 107 runs for the fifth wicket before Mehidy again broke through by getting rid of Iyer, who scored a team-high 82.

Ebadot, who took 3-45, then put Bangladesh in a dominant position by removing Axar for 56.

But Rohit refused to give up and his six-laden innings scared Bangladesh for a while before Mustafizur held on to clinch another thrilling victory.

