Biodiesel Market Value to Grow by Almost USD 189.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.37%

Research Viewpoint on Biodiesel Market Outlook:

Biodiesel is being demanded because of the need to incorporate renewable energy sources. As an alternative to conventional fossil fuels, biodiesel will be more popular in automobile applications. Globally, the demand for sustainable fuels that lower greenhouse gas emissions are a major growth driver for biodiesel. Biodiesel helps several countries reduce their dependence on foreign oil resources. It is made in the country and can be used in diesel engines with minimal modifications. Market players in Europe are expected to drive the bio-diesel industry. To mark their presence on the global market, market players are expanding their product range.

Expected Growth: The global biodiesel market size was estimated at USD 92.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 189.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a notable CAGR of 8.37% from 2022 to 2030.

Diester Industries

Neste Oil

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste

Residues Based Feedstock

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

