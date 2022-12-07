Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan temperatures to drop to 14 degrees next week

Cold front from China to approach north Dec. 14-15

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/07 20:08
A cold front from China might push the mercury down to 14 degrees or lower Dec. 14-15. 

A cold front from China might push the mercury down to 14 degrees or lower Dec. 14-15.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front from China will force temperatures down to 14 degrees Celsius in the middle of next week, forecasters said Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Weather expert Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said on his Facebook page that the cold front is likely to approach Taiwan on Dec. 14-15, marking the coldest period of the end of the year so far.

While a limited upturn of temperatures is possible Thursday (Dec. 8), over the following days the mercury would start dropping again in the north amid the strengthening of seasonal northeasterly winds.

Next week’s cold front is unlikely to be the only one in December, UDN reported. Peng said the term “cold front” is used when temperatures fall to a range between 12 and 14 degrees. A “severe cold front” sees the mercury drop to 10-12 degrees, while a “cold wave” describes weather colder than 10 degrees.
weather
cold
cold front
northeasterly winds
Peng Chi-ming

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan may soon face collapsing China in 'post-CCP era': Japanese journalist
Taiwan may soon face collapsing China in 'post-CCP era': Japanese journalist
2022/12/05 19:20
North Taiwan temperatures to start downward slide Sunday
North Taiwan temperatures to start downward slide Sunday
2022/12/03 20:44
Temperature may dip to 13 C in north Taiwan
Temperature may dip to 13 C in north Taiwan
2022/11/30 11:18
Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday
Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday
2022/11/28 21:18
Sunny and warm weather across Taiwan until Tuesday night
Sunny and warm weather across Taiwan until Tuesday night
2022/11/27 21:12