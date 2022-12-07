Taiwan temperatures to drop to 14 degrees next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold front from China will force temperatures down to 14 degrees Celsius in the middle of next week, forecasters said Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Weather expert Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said on his Facebook page that the cold front is likely to approach Taiwan on Dec. 14-15, marking the coldest period of the end of the year so far.

While a limited upturn of temperatures is possible Thursday (Dec. 8), over the following days the mercury would start dropping again in the north amid the strengthening of seasonal northeasterly winds.

Next week’s cold front is unlikely to be the only one in December, UDN reported. Peng said the term “cold front” is used when temperatures fall to a range between 12 and 14 degrees. A “severe cold front” sees the mercury drop to 10-12 degrees, while a “cold wave” describes weather colder than 10 degrees.