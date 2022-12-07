Spain: 155 injured in train collision near Barcelona

Two trains collided in Catalonia early Wednesday, injuring 155 people, Spanish officials said. The collision happened on a commuter line R4 in Montcada i Reixac, a town 10 kilometers (roughly 6 miles) north of Barcelona.

According to the state railway company Renfe, the accident occurred when a train that was traveling to Barcelona ran into the back of another at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station.

The two trains were fully evacuated, according to the firefighters, who sent seven teams to help transfer the injured to the ambulances.

No serious injures

A spokeswoman for the SEM regional emergency services said the vast majority of those hurt in the collision sustained light injuries, while five were in moderate condition.

Rail traffic along the line was suspended in both directions and Renfe had opened an investigation into what happened, a spokesman for the state rail operator said.

In May, the driver of the passenger train died while 86 people were injured when a freight train smashed into a passenger train in Catalonia.

dh/msh (AP, Reuters, EFE)