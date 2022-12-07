Immersive light show unveils Leonardo da Vinci's art in Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An immersive digital art exhibition featuring an array of works by the Italian polymath, Leonardo da Vinci, is set to take place at Ambi Space One until Jan. 29, 2023.

The exhibition, titled “The Man Behind the Myth: Leonardo Da Vinci Taipei” is dedicated to the genius also known as a painter, engineer, scientist, and architect. It reviews the Renaissance icon’s masterpieces and opened on the fifth floor of Taipei 101 on Dec. 2, after touring Milan, Vancouver, and Seoul.

The exhibition is divided into six areas, including introductions of his biography and career highlights. All the centerpieces are licensed by the Italian curating company Contemporanea Progetti.



“The Last Supper” made an appearance on a 9-meter screen. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

In the main immersive room, “Mona Lisa” and drawings from Da Vinci's notebook are projected on five surrounding walls, with classical musical accompaniment. The famed painting “The Last Supper” is projected on a 9-meter-wide screen and participants can take photos on a table set in the venue.

Notably, in room No.2, the organizers virtually brought the artist back to life and he introduces himself in a video. The exhibition is aimed at creating a 14th-century European ambiance, according to the organizer, WA Co.

Additionally, three yoga sessions will take place inside the venue. The digital art-influenced show is open for event-goers to host their own cocktail parties or activities.

Tickets are available online. For more information, please visit the website.