Global Transcriptomics Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2031

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Global Transcriptomics Market. According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the Global Transcriptomics Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study. Global transcriptomics market will reach $ 16,077.8 million by 2031, growing by 10.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the surging demand for personalized medicine, the high demand for diagnostic of inflammatory diseases such as COVID-19, the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the rising application of next-generation sequencing and RNA sequencing in transcriptomics, and the advancement of products launches along with increasing R&D expenditure.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Highlighted with 92 tables and 79 figures, this 175-page report Global Transcriptomics Market 2021-2031 by Component (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Technology (PCR, Next-Generation Sequencing, Microarray, ISH, Gene Regulation, Others), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostics, Single Cell Analysis, Gene Expression, Cell Biology, Others), End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Biotech and Biopharma Companies, CROs, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global transcriptomics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify transcriptomics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ANGLE plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioSypder, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cytiva

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck & Co., Inc.

NanoString

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N. V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on Component

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Based on Technolog

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Gene Regulation Technologies

Other Technologies

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Single Cell Analysis

Gene Expression

Cell Biology

Other Applications

By End User

Academic and Research Institutions

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

