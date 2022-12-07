Rebranding campaign in full swing for Taiwan’s rice products

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A government-led rebranding effort has helped boost the international profile of Taiwanese rice brands as the industry competes to gain a bigger share of the global market.

This year, a total of seven companies received the government’s assistance in marketing that has sought to invigorate their corporate images through revamped websites and the establishment of user-friendly shopping platforms. The brands have seen a surge in revenue from 15% to 25% thanks to the campaign, said Hu Jong-I (胡忠一), director of the Agriculture and Food Agency, at a press event on Wednesday (Dec. 7)

Among the firms reporting stellar sales were Rice House Smart Agri Co., which secured an order worth NT$7.5 million (US$244,801) at a food fair in Singapore. Si Sheng, a brand known for its rice burgers, has also made a foray into the U.S. market, having exported 240,000 units of the rice snack this year.

This is part of the Council of Agriculture (COA)’s endeavor to push for the adoption of a corporate identity system that involves the creation of identifiable visuals and logo designs to better promote products. Around 302 farmers' associations have joined the initiative since 1990 and 24 rice brands have benefited from a related rebranding drive between 2020 and 2022, wrote CNA, citing Hu.

Sharing his observations when posted in Japan, the official said Taiwan takes pride in its quality agricultural products such as oolong tea, but many have struggled to woo customers compared to Japanese merchandise due to the not-so-impressive product designs. A facelift is needed to drive sales, said the agency, which also taps into improved environmental awareness to market the country’s agricultural produce.



Taiwanese rice products. (Agriculture and Food Agency photo)



Taiwanese rice brands featured in a press event. (Agriculture and Food Agency photo)