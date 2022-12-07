Taiwan approves resignation of interior minister, deputy takes over as acting minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The resignation of Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) has been accepted, with his deputy, Hua Ching-chun (花敬群), taking over in an acting capacity, the government said Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Hsu tendered his resignation letter on Monday (Dec. 5), mentioning personal health reasons, the Liberty Times reported. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) reportedly first tried to persuade him to stay on, but agreed to his departure Wednesday.

Hsu, 64, a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator, has served as interior minister since 2018. Following the DPP’s poor performance in the Nov. 26 local elections, media reports fueled rumors of a Cabinet reshuffle, with the interior minister as one of the possible changes.

Premier Su praised Hsu for his work and wished him a quick recovery. Deputy Minister Hua will serve as acting interior minister for the time being, a government spokesman said.