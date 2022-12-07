Reckitt’s brand Dettol sponsors the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, continuing to support mega events with enhanced hygiene protection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 December 2022 - Reckitt's brand Dettol announces to be Product Sponsor of the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon ("Hong Kong Cyclothon"). The partnership aims to enhance hygiene protection of thousands of cyclists at this major sports event held through the diverse cityscape of Hong Kong, featuring a spectacular route that passes through the Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge, Stonecutters Bridge, Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Nam Wan Tunnel and Eagle's Nest Tunnel.





Through this sponsorship, Dettol will work to ensure personal hygiene protection among the participants and the helpers are undertaken to top standards at the Hong Kong Cyclothon to be held on 18 December 2022. Health and hygiene practices that are essential for the safety of all will be promoted throughout the event. Furthermore, 25 sets of Dettol hand sanitising dispensers will be deployed at several locations in the event venues and Dettol Disinfectant Spray will be provided to keep the public facilities clean. All cyclists will receive a rider pack that includes Dettol hand sanitizer.



This sporting event offers a unique opportunity for thousands of cyclists to ride through some of Hong Kong's most iconic landmarks. As one of the product sponsors, Dettol is honoured to be part of such an exhilarating event, making sure all participants are protected and enjoy the journey.



"We are excited to partner with Hong Kong Tourism Board for the first time to prepare for the return of more physical sports events and safeguard the health of cyclists at the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon," said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "At Reckitt, it is at the heart of our guiding principle to put consumers and people first, and we are determined to bring Our Purpose to life – to protect, heal and nurture, in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Through this sponsorship, we will continue to be the enabler and protector of the community's best moments with Dettol, the world's most trusted disinfectant brand, dedicated to the overall protection of our health."



Globally, Dettol has partnered with many leading organizations and supported major events worldwide, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the English Football Association (FA), Cricket Australia, Hilton Hotels, and British Airways, to deliver its brand purpose of protecting what people love — be that families, sports, or day-to-day life moments.



For details on 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, please visit: www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/cyclothon.html



About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.



Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.



Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.



We are a diverse global team of close to 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.



Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com



* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies



About Dettol

The brand first started in hospitals 80 years ago, where Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was first used for the cleaning and disinfection of skin during surgical procedures. As a trusted brand by doctors, Dettol was also used to protect mothers from illness after childbirth.



Ever since then, Dettol has been trusted around the world to help prevent wounds from infection, prevent sickness and help mums protect their families by killing harmful germs and helping to create safe environments for them to thrive in.



The brand continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health. It's still valued today as a reliable and effective product which is safe to use on skin but also powerful enough to use for environmental germ-killing tasks. For more information, please visit: https://www.dettol.com.hk/en/

