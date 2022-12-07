Taiwan receives HARM missiles ahead of schedule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has received the 50 AGM-88 HARM missiles it bought in 2017, the defense ministry’s wartime regulations bureau chief, Lee Shi-chiang (李世強), said on Wednesday (Dec. 7) during a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked whether the type of AGM-88 missile Taiwan purchased was the AGM-88E, which has a range of 150 kilometers. Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chi-wei (黃志偉) said he could not disclose such details to the public, but pointed out that the variant Taiwan received was slightly better than the ones currently used by the U.S. military.

Wang then asked whether the Ministry of National Defense had already received weapons purchased from the U.S. ahead of schedule. Lee said that the HARM missiles were originally scheduled to be delivered in 2023 but Taiwan received them this year.

Kuomintang Legislator Wu Si-huai (吳斯懷) said the delivery of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan should not be delayed due to the war in Ukraine. Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said he would do everything he can to fight for speedier delivery.

Lee said Taiwan should receive 250 shoulder-fired Stinger missiles this year and 250 in 2025. The U.S. promised that 500 missiles would be delivered before 2024, he said.

Lee also said that Taiwan’s TOW 2B missiles were scheduled to begin arriving in the fourth quarter of this year but the shipment will be delayed until next year and completed by 2024. He added that there is no issue with previously purchased Javelin missiles.

The only items that are delayed are the Air Force’s AGM-154C Joint Standoff Weapons. They were originally supposed to be delivered in 2023, but they are now expected to arrive between 2024 and 2026.