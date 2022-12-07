Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Arizona investment to US$40 billion

Taiwanese chipmaker increasing original planned investment of US$12 billion in Phoenix

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/07 16:10
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Tuesday (Dec. 6) ahead of an equipment move-in ceremony that it is increasing its Arizona investment to US$40 billion (NT$1.23 trillion) with the addition of a second 3nm fab in Phoenix.

TSMC said that it has begun construction of the second facility in Phoenix, which is expected to be ready for commercial production in 2026, according to CNA. The Taiwanese chipmaker is currently building a US$12 billion fab which will produce 4nm chips, an enhanced version of the company’s 5nm process, and is slated to be ready for volume production in 2024.

The installation ceremony on Tuesday was attended by TSCM founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家), in addition to President Joe Biden and several big wigs from the tech world. Chairman Mark Liu said that once both Arizona fabs are complete, they will have an annual capacity of upwards of 600,000 wafers, representing US$10 billion in yearly revenue, according to Reuters.

Liu added that the two fabs will create 13,000 tech jobs, including 4,500 at TSMC and the rest made up by suppliers, per Reuters. TSMC is also planning on building an industrial wastewater treatment plant at its Phoenix complex, which once finished will allow the Taiwanese chipmaker to eliminate nearly all of its effluents, the company said.
President Joe Biden

