Taiwan underscores defense integrity at international forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 International Academic Forum on Military Integrity was held in Taipei on Wednesday (Dec. 7) as the military of Taiwan strives to adhere to the values of integrity.

Taiwan was ranked B, or low risk, in a six-tiered risk evaluation system in the Government Defense Integrity Index (GDI) 2020 produced by Transparency International Defense and Security, joining countries like Germany and the U.K. This indicates that the country’s effort to reduce corruption risks in government defense institutions has been recognized, said Lee Tsung-hsiao (李宗孝), deputy minister of the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Earlier this year, the ministry launched a platform for construction procurement that ensures all new projects are implemented in a transparent manner and receive proper scrutiny. The approach allows for accountable governance in the defense establishment through inter-agency collaboration, information disclosure, and internal controls.

The forum was divided into two parts, one centered on ensuring integrity for defense businesses and the other on the innovation of practices for better performance in GDI assessment.

Experts from Taiwan and abroad were brought together for talks that promoted responsible governance and the protection of trade secrets in defense industries. A keynote speech was delivered by Josie Stewart, director of Transparency International’s Global Defense and Security Program, that highlighted a new paradigm for defense governance aligned with international practices.