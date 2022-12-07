Taiwan reports 16,694 local COVID cases, 5.5% drop from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 7) announced 16,694 local COVID cases, a 5.5% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 47 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,412,200. The 26 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,548.

Local cases

The local cases include 7,575 males, 9,096 females, and 23 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 26 deaths announced on Thursday included 21 males and five females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 24 had a history of chronic disease, and 15 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 47 imported cases included 22 males and 25 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,412,200 cases, of which 8,374,112 were local and 38,034 were imported. So far, 14,548 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.