UOB Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Palace Museum jointly present the inaugural Art in Ink Festival

Showcasing the beauty of the multi-faceted Chinese culture to the local and global audience through Chinese Ink Art

Art in Ink Festival (the Festival) from 17 December 2022 through 30 December 2022. The Festival brings a unique and versatile experience of Chinese ink art to audiences, offering an Augmented Reality interactive experience, panel discussions, documentary screenings, art workshops and pop-up art stalls in the HKPM, allowing visitors to be inspired by the dynamic interpretations of Chinese ink art.



With the full support from the Central Government and as highlighted in the National 14th Five Year Plan, Hong Kong is poised to become a vibrant East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. The Art in Ink Festival extends both UOB and the HKPM's vision to foster long-term appreciation for Chinese ink art as one of the oldest art practices in the world, thereby solidifying its global presence. It also demonstrates the commitment of the two partners to nurture local artists and advance Chinese culture through Chinese ink art, helping to strengthen Hong Kong's position as an international hub for grooming future leaders in the arts and culture arena.



Mrs Christine Ip, CEO - Greater China, UOB, said, "We are honoured to partner with the Hong Kong Palace Museum given its unparalleled historic roots with Chinese culture and history. Through this partnership, we showcase not just Chinese ink art, but the inherent beauty and sophistication of Chinese culture. As the leading patron of the arts in Asia, UOB is dedicated to forging a sustainable future by providing opportunities for the discovery of art, the uncovering of artistic talents and the rejuvenation of our cultural heritage. This year, we amplify our efforts by presenting the versatility of Chinese ink through the Festival. It is a significant milestone for us as we work towards our vision to tell Hong Kong stories in Chinese ink to the audience in the local community, the region and the world, and to enable the medium to earn its deserving attention and recognition."



Dr Louis Ng, Museum Director of the HKPM, said, "The Hong Kong Palace Museum is thrilled to partner with UOB to launch the inaugural Art in Ink Festival. Since the official opening of the Museum in July 2022, we have been building cultural momentum in this dynamic city by presenting not only high-quality exhibitions, but also a diverse range of innovative arts and cultural education programmes to the public, which is a testimonial to the Museum's mission of facilitating cultural exchanges and promoting the inheritance of Chinese culture, especially for future generations. We look forward to welcoming our visitors to experience and enjoy the multi-faceted perspectives of Chinese ink art."



The Art in Ink Festival at a glance



The two-week Art in Ink Festival will take place at the Palace Academy of the HKPM with free admission, featuring an extensive programme line-up that enables visitors to indulge in a holistic Chinese ink art atmosphere and to be inspired by the dynamic interpretations of the medium. One key highlight is an immersive 3D-mapping video with the 18 winning artworks of the 2022 UOB Art in Ink Awards, and visitors will also be able to interact with a selection of Augmented Reality-enabled winning artworks. Another compelling activity is the Augmented Reality Art in Ink Interactive Zone at the foyer of the Palace Academy, where visitors can virtually interact and take photos with curated ink animation featuring various elements of the winning artworks.



A series of Art in Ink workshops will be led by distinguished artists such as Dr Chui Pui-Chee, calligrapher and ink artist; Ms Rebecca Hon, winner of the 2021 UOB Ink Art of the Year Award; Ms Rainbow Leung, art educator; Ms Ling Pui Sze, experimental ink painting and collage expert; Mr Tony Ng, experimental ink painting specialist; Mr Frank Tang, who is well renowned for his creative use of technologies and platforms in his imaginative art projects showing the power of art, and gongbi specialist Mr Jacky Tao.



Supplementing these workshops are the handcraft workshops in seal carving and printmaking. The countless aspects of the medium ranging from gongbi painting, to experimental ink painting, collage and beyond are set to inspire visitors to unleash their creativity and art skills. Those interested in joining these various workshops, talks and documentary screenings may register on HKPM's website:



Appendix 1: Programme Line-up for the Inaugural Art in Ink Festival



Activities

Date & Time

Venue

Featured Artists and Speakers

"2022 UOB Art in Ink Awards Winners" Showcase

17-30 December 2022 (except 20 December 2022)

Palace Academy

NA

Augmented Reality Art in Ink Interactive Zone

17-30 December 2022 (except 20 December 2022)

Foyer

NA

Film Screenings

Unsung Heroes of Ink



17 and 24 December 2022 (11:00am-11:30am)



23 December 2022 (3:00pm – 4:00pm including a sharing)



24, 26, 27 and 30 December 2022 (4:00pm – 4:30pm)

Auditorium

Sharing – Ms Olivia Wang, Dr Sarah Ng

Immersive Ink Animation Screenings

17 and 23 December 2022



(12:00pm – 1:00pm and 5:00pm –6:00pm)



24 December 2022 (12:00pm – 1:00pm)

Auditorium

NA

Talk

Contemporary Reinterpretation of Ink Art



17 December 2022 (3:00pm - 4:00pm)

Auditorium

Ms Grace Cheng (Guest Curator), Mr Chris Cheung, Mr Hung Keung and Mr Ng Tsz Kwan (Artists)

Pop-up Ink Art Stall

Pop-Up Chinese Calligraphy



17 and 24 December 2022 (1:00pm – 3:00pm)



Pop-up Christmas Card Calligraphy



18 and 25 December 2022 (1:00pm – 3:00pm)

Merit Hall

Ms Chan Oi Ying



18 December – Whale Whispers and Dyelicious



25 December – Erica and Dyelicious

Art in Ink Workshops

Experimenting Abstract Ink Art Workshop



17 December 2022 (11:00am - 1:00pm)



26 December 2022 (3:00pm - 5:00pm)



"My City, My Landscape" Ink Art Workshop



17 December 2022 (3:00pm - 5:00pm)



22 December 2022 (11:00am - 1:00pm)



24 December 2022 (11:00am -1:00pm)



Chinese Ink Christmas Card Workshop



19 and 21 December 2022 (3:00pm - 5:00pm)



Experimental Ink Workshop



23 December 2022 (11:00am - 1:00pm)



24 December 2022 (3:00pm – 5:00pm)



Classical Chinese Landscape Painting Workshop



28 December 2022 (3:00pm – 5:00pm)



Abstract Ink Art Workshop



29 December 2022 (3:00pm – 5:00pm)



Workshop on Chinese Traditional Gongbi Painting in Blue-and-white Porcelain Style on Gold Paper



30 December 2022 (11:00am – 1:00pm)

Merit Hall

Ms Rebecca Hon



Ms Rainbow Leung



Mr Frank Tang



Ms Ling Pui Sze



Dr Chui Pui-chee



Mr Tong Ng



Mr Jacky Tao

Handcraft Workshops

Auspicious Seal Engraving Workshop



18 December 2022 (11:00am -1:00pm and 3:00pm - 5:00pm)



30 December 2022 (3:00pm - 5:00pm)



Screen Print Taster Workshop



23 December 2022 (3:00pm - 5:00pm)



25 December 2022 (11:00am -1:00pm and 3:00pm - 5:00pm)

Merit Hall

Mr Harrison Tso



Marble Print Clay

Art in Ink Workshops (Teachers Sessions)

Classical Chinese Landscape Painting Workshop (Teacher Session)



28 December 2022 (10:30am - 1:30pm)



Abstract Ink Art Workshop (Teacher Session)



29 December 2022 (10:30am - 1:30pm)

Merit Hall

Dr Chui Pui-chee



Mr Tony Ng

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.



Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.



We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.





About the Hong Kong Palace Museum

The Hong Kong Palace Museum aspires to become a leading cultural institution committed to the study and appreciation of Chinese art and culture, while advancing dialogue among world civilisations. The Hong Kong Palace Museum is a collaborative project between the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and the Palace Museum, which is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust with a donation of HK$3.5 billion for its establishment.



Embracing new curatorial approaches, the Museum offers a Hong Kong perspective and a global vision, presenting the finest objects from the Palace Museum and other important cultural institutions around the world. Through research, exhibitions, and educational and professional exchange programmes, the Museum will build international partnerships and help position Hong Kong as a global hub for art and culture. At heart a resource that belongs to the community of Hong Kong, the Museum will inspire community engagement, foster dialogue, and promote creativity and interdisciplinary collaboration.

