Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector, while two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters and one TB-001 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest corner of the identification zone, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 108 military aircraft and 27 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of four PLA planes. (MND image)