Taiwan vice president tests positive for COVID, president currently in 'good health'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has tested positive for COVID, but he has only mild symptoms and President Tsai (蔡英文) is presently listed in "good health."

Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on Wednesday (Dec. 7) said Lai had suspected COVID symptoms in the morning and underwent a rapid antigen test, which came back positive. Chang said that Lai's symptoms are currently mild and he is undergoing isolation in his official residence.

His last meeting with Tsai was on Monday (Dec. 5), and Chang said that the president is "currently in good health." Lai notified Tsai of his COVID diagnosis first thing in the morning, according to Chang.

During their conversation, Tsai asked Lai to rest up and take care of himself for the country. She also wished him a speedy recovery and expressed her hopes that they can return to working together soon, according to Chang.

The spokesman said that Tsai asked the medical team to keep her apprised of the vice president's health status. During Lai's isolation period, the president will continue to maintain close contact with him to ensure the continued seamless operation of various state affairs.

The incubation period for Omicron is 3.42 days and given that it has been two days since the president and vice president met in person, Chang said that the medical team will closely monitor Tsai's health status. He then called on the public to not be overly concerned.