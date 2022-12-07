US approves sale of spare parts for Taiwan's military aircraft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Dec. 7) confirmed it has received an official notification from the U.S. government that it has approved a sale of spare parts for Taiwan’s F-16s, Indigenous Defense Fighters, and C-130 transport aircraft, for a total of approximately US$428 million (NT$ 13.12 billion).

MOFA thanked the U.S. government for upholding its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, per a foreign ministry press release. This is the seventh weapons sale under the Biden administration, the foreign ministry noted.

The U.S. continues to normalize arms sales to Taiwan, demonstrating the importance Washington places on Taiwan's defense needs, MOFA said. The U.S. is helping Taiwan acquire the necessary equipment for defense in a timely manner and bolster its combat capability, it added.

MOFA said that amidst China's military expansion and provocative activities in the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan's determination to defend itself remains unwavering. The Taiwan government will “continue to strengthen national defense and enhance asymmetric combat power and maintain national security,” it said.

The ministry also pledged to “deepen the Taiwan-U.S. security partnership, safeguard the rules-based international order, and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S. also recently offered to sell up to 100 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related equipment to Taiwan. The proposal was made under the provisions of a 2010 sale and would have a total value of approximately US$2.81 billion, according to a State Department notice obtained by Bloomberg News.

This sale is considered an enhancement to the previous deal and would include M903 Launcher modification kits, training missile rounds, and software upgrades.