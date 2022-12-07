Taiwan envoy to Japan proposes talks on evacuation in case of regional conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Japan should hold talks on issues such as refugees and evacuation of citizens in an emergency, Taiwan Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) said on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

From a humanitarian standpoint, Taiwan should accept refugees from Japan, including Okinawa and Yonaguni Islands, Hsieh said. Likewise, if Taiwan is in trouble, Japan should also help out, he said.

Hsieh reiterated former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's belief that "a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency."

There is no channel for direct government communication between Taiwan and Japan, which could be a big problem if a regional conflict happens, the representative said. He suggested that the two nations should start by coordinating disaster relief and rescue drills, including deciding who to contact and establishing evacuation protocols.