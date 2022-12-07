Cloud Comrade wins Partner Innovation Award (SMB) at Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2022

The award recognises Cloud Comrade’s deep expertise and excellence in cloud transformation and customer innovation across the regional SMB market segment.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 December 2022 - Cloud Comrade, Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), has claimed the Partner Innovation Award (SMB) at the prestigious Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2022.The win recognises Cloud Comrade's deep expertise and excellence in customer innovation across the regional SMB market segment, providing customers with tailored, end-to-end cloud services that address their most pressing business issues.Announced during the in-person black tie event held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Channel Asia Innovation Awards is a leading technology awards programme for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence across the regional channel spanning ASEAN and Hong Kong. This year, the award features more than 210 finalists from organisations spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.Cloud Comrade clinched the Partner Innovation Award (SMB) for helping the Singapore branch of a leading global fast food chain to achieve operational excellence, improve security, and boost its sales through the implementation and maintenance of a custom-fit, holistic cloud infrastructure. To meet the growing demand for customer account creation and mobile ordering, Cloud Comrade helped the customer to implement a scalable and secure AWS Landing zone, complete with reliable infrastructure systems in AWS cloud to ensure every application rollout achieved near-zero downtime and 99.99% SLA. As a result, the customer improved its resource optimization and usage efficiency by 30% and saw its overall sales soar by 25%."It's a tremendous honour to receive this award; the win is a great encouragement to our team and a testament to the quality of Cloud Comrade's services as well as the value that we deliver for our SMB customers across the region," says Andy Waroma, Co-managing Director, Cloud Comrade. "In such a competitive business landscape, the smaller businesses face unique challenges. Cloud Comrade's approach has always been this: We work extremely closely with the customer to ensure that we can deliver a cloud transformation that accurately addresses their needs – empowering them to achieve their cloud transformation goals, unlock a world of possibilities, and gain a competitive edge."The award rounds up a huge growth year for Cloud Comrade, as it enhanced its capabilities, fostered stronger relationships with partners and customers, and received numerous accolades and recognition for the exceptional services it delivers. Waroma adds, "We're excited for what lies ahead in 2023, because it is truly just the beginning. Cloud Comrade is definitely looking forward to more achievements and creating more value for our customers as we enter our next stage of growth. We can't wait to share more on our strategic plans in the coming months."The winners of Channel Asia Innovation Awards were selected based on strict criteria by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations. Building on 4 years of championing the channel, this year's awards house a modernised category line-up and revamped submission criteria as Channel Asia raises the bar for industry transformation. Notable enhancements centre around the increased prioritisation of customer case studies to showcase the innovative capabilities of expert partners, a commitment to expand reach into all states and territories, as well as a heightened focus on both established and emerging providers.Hashtag: #CloudComrade

About Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade ( https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( https://sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com



