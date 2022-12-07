ZeronsoftN brings ZeroBack Solution, their latest online remote IT management software suite to US and Japan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 7 December 2022 - South Korean PC management automation solution company, ZeronsoftN, seeks to expand to the United States and Japan with its new product, ZeroBack Solution.



ZeroBack Solution is an integrated solution for companies to manage their IT infrastructures remotely. Powered by AI and big data, ZeroBack Solution monitors the hardware and software performance of all connected IT devices in real-time. This enables IT teams to project timelines for hardware upkeep, and make plans for scheduled maintenance to optimize operational efficiency while having the agility to respond to unexpected errors and cyber-attacks proactively.



Statistics have shown that 51% of all ransomware attacks in the world happen in the United States alone. Between 2015 and 2021, the global cost of ransomware rose from $325 million in 2015 to $20 billion in 2021. A report by IBM estimated that the annual cost of data breaches for businesses grows by 10% yearly on average, rising from $3.86 million in 2020 to $4.24 million in 2021. The same report stated that in a post-pandemic world, where remote working is on the rise, data breaches cost $1.07 million higher when remote working was a factor, and organizations that had more than 50% of their workforce working remotely took 58 days longer to identify and contain the breach.



Through rapid OS (operating system) cycle management based on P2P technology, ZeroBack Solution helps businesses create regular snapshot backups of their IT infrastructure, enabling a rollback with minimal downtime and disruption if required. ZeroBack Solutions PMS (patch management system) automates the installation of software updates for all devices and accounts to minimize vulnerabilities.



The platform allows the complete deletion of data from hard drives remotely, with a zero percent recovery rate for companies to maintain digital hygiene or in the case of a ransomware attack.



"As businesses globally get increasingly connected digitally, we believe that ZeroBack Solution can be a key part of their digital infrastructure. Our solution empowers businesses and organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of their IT devices from implementation to disposal seamlessly and remotely." Says Changmin Song, the CEO of ZeronsoftN.



ZeroBack Solution's software suite can be modularly integrated and work at scale for any organization.



