Albanian opposition leader attacked during protests

Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha was attacked during protests in capital Tirana Tuesday.

Berisha has blamed Prime Minister Edi Rama for high living costs and has accused his left-wing government of corruption.

Berisha was leading hundreds of protesters to a summit of EU leaders and Western Balkan nations in central Tirana, when a man came out of the crowd and punched him in the face.

Berisha's bodyguard took immediate action to subdue the attacker, and witnesses there said they saw Berisha bleeding.

Albanian PM condemns attack, says violence can't solve problems

Prime Minister Edi Rama "unequivocally" condemned the incident.

"Violence has not been, is not and never will be a tool to solve a problem or a concern and anyone who uses it must face the force of law," Rama said in a statement.

Sali Berisha is 78 years old and has served as both the president and prime minister of the country.

Berisha accused Rama of being behind the attack, saying he wanted to stop the opposition from staging the protest.

Berisha is banned from entering the United States over accusations of alleged corruption. He denies the charges.

Police arrest a man in connection with attack

Police arrested a 31-year old suspect for the attack, they said in a statement.

Albanian police said the man suffered from "psychiatric irregularities" and that he previously faced charges involving acts of violence and drug trafficking.

The attacker's motive is not yet clear.

