Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action against Spain's Gavi, bottom, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Educa... Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action against Spain's Gavi, bottom, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain's Marco Asensio, top, and Morocco's Nayef Aguerd challenge for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain,... Spain's Marco Asensio, top, and Morocco's Nayef Aguerd challenge for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Morocco's Sofiane Boufal, left, and Spain's Marcos Llorente battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spai... Morocco's Sofiane Boufal, left, and Spain's Marcos Llorente battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Morocco's Romain Saiss fights for the ball with Spain's Marco Asensio during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the ... Morocco's Romain Saiss fights for the ball with Spain's Marco Asensio during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Spain's Marco Asensio is fouled by Morocco's Romain Saiss during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education Ci... Spain's Marco Asensio is fouled by Morocco's Romain Saiss during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, right, kicks the ball ahead of Spain's Pedri during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the E... Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, right, kicks the ball ahead of Spain's Pedri during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Spain's Gavi, right, and Morocco's Sofiane Boufal battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the ... Spain's Gavi, right, and Morocco's Sofiane Boufal battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, left, controls the ball past Spain's Pedri during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Edu... Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, left, controls the ball past Spain's Pedri during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports