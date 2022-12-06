All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|24
|20
|3
|1
|41
|96
|53
|14-0-1
|6-3-0
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|26
|15
|5
|6
|36
|79
|66
|8-2-3
|7-3-3
|4-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|84
|75
|8-3-1
|7-5-0
|5-2-0
|Detroit
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|77
|76
|7-4-3
|5-3-2
|1-3-2
|Florida
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|88
|83
|6-2-3
|6-7-1
|3-1-1
|Montreal
|25
|12
|11
|2
|26
|76
|90
|6-6-0
|6-5-2
|3-2-0
|Buffalo
|25
|11
|13
|1
|23
|96
|92
|6-8-1
|5-5-0
|4-6-1
|Ottawa
|24
|10
|13
|1
|21
|75
|78
|6-7-0
|4-6-1
|2-4-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|25
|20
|4
|1
|41
|93
|57
|9-3-1
|11-1-0
|5-2-0
|Carolina
|25
|14
|6
|5
|33
|74
|69
|5-3-1
|9-3-4
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|82
|66
|9-4-0
|7-6-0
|6-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|89
|78
|6-3-2
|7-5-2
|3-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|82
|80
|5-6-4
|7-4-1
|1-4-0
|Washington
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|74
|85
|7-4-1
|4-8-3
|2-2-1
|Philadelphia
|26
|9
|12
|5
|23
|64
|85
|6-7-1
|3-5-4
|2-4-4
|Columbus
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|66
|92
|6-9-1
|2-4-1
|3-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|25
|14
|6
|5
|33
|98
|72
|7-2-3
|7-4-2
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|23
|15
|7
|1
|31
|74
|59
|9-3-0
|6-4-1
|8-2-0
|Minnesota
|24
|13
|9
|2
|28
|78
|74
|7-6-1
|6-3-1
|4-2-0
|Colorado
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|78
|66
|5-3-1
|8-6-0
|5-2-1
|Nashville
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|63
|70
|7-3-2
|5-6-0
|3-3-0
|St. Louis
|25
|11
|14
|0
|22
|73
|96
|5-6-0
|6-8-0
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|23
|7
|12
|4
|18
|61
|81
|1-2-1
|6-10-3
|0-2-2
|Chicago
|24
|7
|13
|4
|18
|61
|88
|4-7-2
|3-6-2
|0-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|94
|71
|7-5-0
|12-2-1
|5-4-1
|Seattle
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|88
|75
|7-5-2
|8-1-1
|7-2-1
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|92
|97
|7-5-2
|6-5-2
|2-4-2
|Edmonton
|26
|14
|12
|0
|28
|89
|93
|7-7-0
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|Calgary
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|76
|76
|9-5-1
|3-5-2
|3-2-0
|Vancouver
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|91
|101
|5-6-1
|6-6-2
|5-2-0
|San Jose
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|82
|103
|2-8-4
|6-8-0
|1-3-3
|Anaheim
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|65
|111
|4-6-0
|2-11-3
|3-3-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4
Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO
Washington 3, Edmonton 2
Calgary 3, Arizona 2
Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.