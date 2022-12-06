NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53 14-0-1 6-3-0 5-3-0 New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57 9-3-1 11-1-0 5-2-0 Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66 8-2-3 7-3-3 4-1-1 Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69 5-3-1 9-3-4 4-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 26 16 10 0 32 82 66 9-4-0 7-6-0 6-2-0 Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75 8-3-1 7-5-0 5-2-0 Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78 6-3-2 7-5-2 3-0-1 Detroit 24 12 7 5 29 77 76 7-4-3 5-3-2 1-3-2 N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80 5-6-4 7-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83 6-2-3 6-7-1 3-1-1 Montreal 25 12 11 2 26 76 90 6-6-0 6-5-2 3-2-0 Washington 27 11 12 4 26 74 85 7-4-1 4-8-3 2-2-1 Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92 6-8-1 5-5-0 4-6-1 Philadelphia 26 9 12 5 23 64 85 6-7-1 3-5-4 2-4-4 Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78 6-7-0 4-6-1 2-4-0 Columbus 23 8 13 2 18 66 92 6-9-1 2-4-1 3-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71 7-5-0 12-2-1 5-4-1 Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75 7-5-2 8-1-1 7-2-1 Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72 7-2-3 7-4-2 6-2-3 Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59 9-3-0 6-4-1 8-2-0 Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97 7-5-2 6-5-2 2-4-2 Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74 7-6-1 6-3-1 4-2-0 Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93 7-7-0 7-5-0 3-2-0 Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66 5-3-1 8-6-0 5-2-1 Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 9-5-1 3-5-2 3-2-0 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 7-3-2 5-6-0 3-3-0 Vancouver 26 11 12 3 25 91 101 5-6-1 6-6-2 5-2-0 St. Louis 25 11 14 0 22 73 96 5-6-0 6-8-0 2-3-0 San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103 2-8-4 6-8-0 1-3-3 Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81 1-2-1 6-10-3 0-2-2 Chicago 24 7 13 4 18 61 88 4-7-2 3-6-2 0-5-1 Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111 4-6-0 2-11-3 3-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4

Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO

Washington 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.