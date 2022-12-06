NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|209
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|299
|289
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|252
|223
|New England
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|249
|226
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|219
|240
|Indianapolis
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|209
|298
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|258
|272
|e-Houston
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|188
|287
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|285
|236
|Cincinnati
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|312
|255
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|290
|300
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|213
|277
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|350
|270
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|272
|309
|Las Vegas
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|292
|296
|Denver
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|166
|204
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|338
|226
|Dallas
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|333
|206
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|245
|252
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|217
|219
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|288
|312
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|230
|266
|New Orleans
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|265
|297
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|289
|279
|Detroit
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|315
|324
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|263
|302
|e-Chicago
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|270
|333
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|190
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|318
|304
|Arizona
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|264
|321
|L.A. Rams
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|201
|280
e-Eliminated from playoffs
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Baltimore 10, Denver 9
Cleveland 27, Houston 14
Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14
Green Bay 28, Chicago 19
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22
Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10
Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT
San Francisco 33, Miami 17
Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23
Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24
Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20
Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19
Open: Arizona, Carolina
Tampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.