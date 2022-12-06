Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/06 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209
Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289
N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223
New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240
Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272
e-Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236
Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300
Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309
Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 292 296
Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226
Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206
N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252
Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219
Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266
New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302
e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190
Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321
L.A. Rams 3 9 0 .250 201 280

e-Eliminated from playoffs

___

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 24, New England 10

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 10, Denver 9

Cleveland 27, Houston 14

Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14

Green Bay 28, Chicago 19

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22

Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10

Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT

San Francisco 33, Miami 17

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24

Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.