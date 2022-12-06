World Cup 2022: European links mean Asia well-placed to surprise again in 2026

The Asian teams may all be out of the Qatar World Cup but they left their mark like almost never before.

Japan, South Korea and Australia, who play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), have all clearly benefited from having players ply their trade in top European leagues - with some even cutting their teeth in the German second division.

Japan had their best World Cup to date judged by the fact they beat former champions Germany and Spain. They only went out in the last-16 on penalties to Croatia after a 1-1 draw. The Samurai Blue had reached the last-16 three times previously, but they came closer than ever before to going through having opened the scoring against the 2018 runners-up.

Memories of their 3-2 collapse against Belgium at the same stage four years ago inspired them to be much tighter against the Croatians and onlý the lottery of penalty kicks prevented them from making the last eight for the first time.

Nineteen out of their 26-man World Cup squad play in Europe, such as Freiburg's Ritsu Doan and Bochum's Takuma Asano, who both scored against Germany. In 2018, out of a 23-man squad, only 14 played in Europe.

More Japanese players are learning how to battle it out in the most difficult, high performance leagues in the world and so it should come as less of a surprise that they shocked Germany and Spain.

Better preparation

What's more, one of their best players in Qatar hailed from the German second division - a league where you have to be tough physically, mentally and tactically to thrive.

Ao Tanaka plays for Fortuna Düsseldorf but the coach had no qualms about playing him in a World Cup - the German second division is arguably a better preparation for the biggest stage than the Japanese J-League, where there is less foreign influence.

He scored the winning goal against Spain, a goal which also ultimately sent Germany home, and thinks Japan can sparkle again in 2026.

"Everyone is speaking about a miracle but I see it differently, we have been aggressive. Whoever plays in our team, the quality is high," Tanaka said after the Spain win, having no sympathy for knocking out his adopted home of Germany. "That's football."

Another German second division player made his mark at the Qatar World Cup. St Pauli's Jackson Irvine started all four of their matches. They won two games at a World Cup for the first time and could easily have equalized late on in their 2-1 last 16 defeat by Argentina.

"We gave it everything but it wasn't enough," Irvine said. Next time it might be.

Australia's move to the AFC from Oceania in 2006 in order to have more competitive football is paying dividends - as is their reliance on players who play in less glamorus but more uncompromising leagues like Irvine, the excellent Harry Souttar in the English second tier for Stoke, Fran Karacic in Italy's Serie B for Brescia and Aziz Behich for unheralded Scottish side Dundee United.

"This should be a massive stepping stone for football in Australia to go forward," Behich told reporters. "I'm hoping that we've inspired the next generation coming through to know that it's possible to match the best in the world, even being Australian."

Eight guaranteed spots for 2026

It may be easier when 2026 comes around, with the US/Mexico/Canada World Cup being increased to 48 teams.

The exact format has not been totally agreed but there will be a host of easier teams in the draw and the likes of Australia will expect rather than hope to get to the knockout stages. Asia had 4.5 World Cup spots for Qatar - it looks set to increase to 8 definite berths in 2026.

South Korea were thrashed by Brazil 4-1 in their last 16 game, but there were still signs of progress.

In 2018, 18 of their 23-man squad played their club football in South Korea, Japan or China. This time it was just 15 out of 26. Exposure to other leagues appears to be making a difference as they went one better this time and got out of the group.

They have now beaten Germany and Portugal in successive tournaments. Yes, they defeated Spain and Italy on home soil in 2002 but now they backing it up tournament after tournament.

Just think what they might have achieved had star man Son Heung-min not been constricted by having to wear a protective mask due to a broken eye socket.

"There is no doubt that all the players battled proudly, devoted themselves and worked hard to get this far," he said. "We were able to execute things we'd worked on for the last four years."

Qatar and Iran are the obvious exceptions to Asia's success story at this World Cup. But the first host nation to lose all three games may well be back in 2026, Qatar are Asian champions after all. Iran also had their moments in 2022, beating Wales 2-0.

As for Saudi Arabia, they might not have got out of the group but the Green Falcons kicked the whole Asian wave off by stunning Lionel Messi and Argentina in their first game. It may end up being the most memorable moment of this World Cup.

