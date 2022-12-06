Kardome to Demonstrate Groundbreaking Spatial Hearing Voice Technology at CES 2023

Advanced voice AI technology offers human-level hearing capabilities to machines.

Tel Aviv, Israel - Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022 - Kardome, a disruptive voice technology startup, has announced it will demonstrate its Spatial Hearing technology at CES 2023. The company is bringing a new level of intelligence and clarity to speech recognition devices by enabling people to make clear voice commands in any environment.

Kardome's spatial sound analysis algorithms and speech AI models eliminate interfering noises and unwanted voices, focusing on the desired speech with unparalleled accuracy.





Kardome's Spatial Hearing technology can integrate with any voice-enabled platform or smart device, whether in the office, home, or car.





The company's technology integrates with devices used in the Metaverse providing accurate speech recognition in mixed or virtual reality environments.





Kardome will demonstrate its Spatial Hearing technology that offers human-level hearing abilities to machines at CES 2023.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Kardome's groundbreaking Spatial Hearing technology facilitates a seamless voice recognition experience in challenging acoustic soundscapes."To fulfill voice user interface potential, the machines we interact with need a human-level understanding of their acoustic environment," said Dani Cherkassky, Kardome's co-founder and CEO. "Voice-enabled devices need spatial hearing to understand and correctly translate the acoustic environment around them. Kardome provides machines with this capability."Kardome will demonstrate its innovative Spatial Hearing technology at CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 5-8, 2023, at The Venetian Expo, Level 1, Eureka Park, Hall G, Booth 62000. Kardome is the premier provider of voice technology for flawless speech and voice recognition in any environment, quiet or chaotic. Its patented technology enables consumer electronics, automotive, and enterprise hardware developers to create next-generation voice experiences for consumers.To arrange press interviews and experience Kardome at CES, contact laura.tate@kardome.com For more information on Kardome, visit Kardome.com Laura TateKardome VP Marketing323-205-6436

