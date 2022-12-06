Free Space Optics (FSO) Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2032

The global free space optics market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global free space optics market size is forecast to reach US$ 105.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

In order to achieve broadband communications, free-space optics (FSO), also known as free-space photonics (FSP), refers to the transmission of modulated visible or infrared (IR) beams across the atmosphere. It is feasible to create free-space point-to-point optical networks using infrared laser light, though LEDs can use for short-range, low-data-rate transmission. Free-space optical communications using Infrared Data Association (IrDA) technology is a straightforward process. The FSO technology is regarded as a component of optical wireless communications applications on the communications side. It is possible to communicate between spaceships using free-space optics. Air, outer space, a vacuum, or a phrase to that effect is referred to as “free space.”

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising demand for high bandwidth and the growing application of free optics in military applications drive the global market.

The increasing use of free space optics in 3G and 4G networks and quick and easy installation of this technology boosts the global market growth.

The rise in the development of private LTE networks and the need for secured and high-speed optical communications fuel the global market growth.

The atmospheric failure due to water and carbon dioxide molecules may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. The COVID-19 restrictions such as lockdown and social distancing globally led to increasing adoption of the work-from-home trend, which resulted in the growing demand for strong data transition. In addition, the increase in bring-your-own-device boosted the market growth.

However, the delay in the implementation of FSO technology owing to the supply-demand gap and lack of labor had a negative impact.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the growing smartphone usage, BYOD trend, and various government initiatives. In addition, the rising deployment of FSO communication systems for a comprehensive amount of data transmission.

Europe is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing demand for high-speed internet connections and a rise in technological advancements in sectors such as military and defense.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global free space optics market are:

Lightpointe Communications, Inc.

FSONA Networks Corp.

Plaintree Systems Inc.

Wireless Excellence Ltd.

Trimble Hungary Kft.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Co.

Bytelight, Inc. (AAcuity Brand’s Company)

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Panasonic Corp

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global free space optics market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Terrestrial

Satellite

Airborne

Segmentation based on End-Users

Mobile Backhaul

Enterprise Connectivity

Disaster Recovery

Defense and Military

Satellite

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

