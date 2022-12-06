OLED Display Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, and Forecast 2032

The global OLED display market size was US$ 36.9 billion in 2021. The global OLED display market size is forecast to reach US$ 121.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2032
OLED displays, which use organic materials to emit light, do not need the backlighting or filtering devices typically seen in LCD displays. Compared to LCDs, OLED displays offer a simpler recycling process and are sunlight-readable. OLED displays feature excellent contrast because each pixel on the screen produces its own light as opposed to using a backlight. When contrast is needed, the display simply dims or shuts off the appropriate pixels for a real, deep black color while using less electricity.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED displays, growing government initiatives toward OLED adoption, and rising display and large screen backlight drive the global market.
The increased technology cost and various technological constraints may slow down the overall market growth.
The growing disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the advent of OLED displays in smartphones and smart television fuel the global market growth.
The increasing advancements in OLED technology and rising demand for AMOLED displays in AR/VR headset applications are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. The increased sales of laptops and smartphones owing to online education and work-from-home trends have offered growth to the global market. However, a decrease in the workforce and suspension in production due to the restrictions imposed by governments, such as social distancing and lockdown during the first half of 2020, had an adverse impact on the consumer electronics sector.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region garnered a significant market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the growing urbanization, rise in production of electronic devices, and the existence of key manufacturers. In addition, rising adoption of online distribution channels and eCommerce platforms. Thus, these factors drive the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global OLED display market are:
Samsung Electronics
AU Optronics Corp
TDK Corporation
Sony Corporation
Rit Display
LG Display
Pioneer
Visionox.
BOE Display
eMagin Corporation
Universal Display Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global OLED display market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End-Users, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Rigid
Transparent
Flexible
Segmentation based on Technology
Passive-Matrix OLED
Active-Matrix OLED
Transparent OLED
TOP-Emitting OLED
Foldable OLED
Segmentation based on End-Users
Consumer Electronic
Retail
Industrial
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defense
Commercial
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
