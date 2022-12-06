Gate Driver IC Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The global gate driver IC market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030, and the market’s value anticipates to reach US$ 1.77 billion in 2030.

A gate driver IC is an amplifier that accepts a low-power signal from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive signal for the gate of a high-power transistor. On-chip or discrete implementations are possible. These components consist of a level shifter and an amplifier. It is an integrated circuit chip that controls a number of functions including, power dissipation, current flow, and heat flow, along with smooth switching actions for high power transistor gates, such as MOSFET gate driver ICs and IGBT gate driver ICs. Switching applications commonly use gate driver MOSFETs. MOSFET/IGBT isolated gate electrodes form a capacitor (conductor capacitor), which must charge or discharge every time the transistor is switched on or off. The transistor requires a specific gate voltage to function, so a capacitor near the gate needs to charge to that voltage for it to work. The driver IC controls this voltage. A driver IC can control the dissipation current through the transistors as well.

Factors Affecting

Gate driver IC market growth will depend upon a rise in smart home and smart grid technologies and a growing need for high voltage operating devices.

The complicated design of gate driver ICs is a significant barrier to market growth.

Power transistors in various renewable energy systems and the rapid electrification of automobiles are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for gate driver ICs.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, COVID-19 has become one of the biggest threats to economic growth, causing widespread financial hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities. Globally, there have been significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak has affected the global supply chain. There has been a decrease in confidence in the stock market, a delay in supplies, and increasing customer anxiety.

As a result of COVID-19, the gate driver IC market has grown slowly and is likely to continue to do so. Lockdowns implemented in various nations globally account for the decline in the market’s growth rate. Since industries were temporarily closed, many companies were less likely to need maintenance.

Regional Overview

During the forecast period, the market in the Asia Pacific anticipates rapid growth due to the expansion of application industry verticals such as consumer electronics and automotive in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, the industrial segment will witness notable growth among the application types of gate driver ICs.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global gate driver IC market are:

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Europe)

ON Semiconductor (United States)

Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Europe)

Semtech Corporation (United States)

Texas Instruments (United States)

Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan)

Other Prominent Companies

Scope of the Report

The global gate driver IC market segmentation focuses on Application, Isolation Technique, Mode of Attachment, Semiconductor Material, Transistor Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Segmentation based on Isolation Technique

Magnetic Isolation

Capacitive Isolation

Optical Isolation

Segmentation based on Mode of Attachment

On-chip

Discrete

Segmentation based on Semiconductor Material

SI

SIC

GAN

Segmentation based on Transistor Type

MOSFET

IGBT

Segmentation based on Region.

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

