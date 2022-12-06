3D Scanner Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2030

The global 3D scanner market value was ~USD 45 million in 2020. The global 3D scanner market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A 3D scanner captures the three-dimensional attributes of an object and associated information, such as color and texture. The use of this technology can reduce time, cost, and effort during the manufacturing process and improve the quality of the product. A 3D scanner captures the dimensions of objects using lasers, light, or x-rays and creates point clouds, which allow creating a 3D representation of the object by using the software. The 3D scanner has become a powerful tool for various industries, including aerospace & defense, automotive, entertainment & media, construction, healthcare, and more.
Factors Affecting
Some of the key elements driving this market’s growth include increased R&D expenditure on 3D metrology, an increased emphasis on quality control when manufacturing goods, and growing demand for higher productivity by electronic manufacturing companies.
Cloud computing adoption and the emergence of industrial 4.0 are likely to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Every industry is facing COVID- 19 challenges. Globally, the 3D Scanner Market Size will decline due to the global pandemic and other restrictions. This industry is facing a number of challenges since the outbreak of COVID-19. Still, the manufacturing process is recovering, which creates growth opportunities. In the market value chain, distributors and suppliers are disrupting the process. Analysis of the 3D Scanner Market shows growth from 2021 onwards. In the forecast period of 2022, it will ultimately lead to exceptional market Trends.
Regional Overview
A growing number of countries in the Asia Pacific, such as China and Japan, are experiencing increased economic growth, which has created strong demand for 3D scanners in the region. The Asia Pacific held dominance in 2020. Due to rapid infrastructure development, the Asia Pacific market is growing. During the forecast period, several infrastructure development projects will take place in the Asia Pacific. It is also due to the infrastructure advancements and automation of manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China that the market in the Asia Pacific region has seen a high percentage growth.
Key Players
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global 3D scanner market are:
- Nikon Corp. (Japan)
- FARO Technologies (US)
- KEYENCE Corp. (Japan)
- Jenoptik (Germany)
- Hexagon (Sweden)
- CyberOptics Corp. (US)
- Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan)
- ZEISS Group (Germany)
- Perceptron (US)
- Automated Precision, Inc. (US)
- Renishaw (UK
- Creaform (Canada)
- Trimble, Inc. (US)
- 3D Systems, Inc. (US)
- Metrologic Group (France)
- Other Prominent Players
Recent Developments in the Market
- In October 2020, Microsoft Corporation and ZEISS Group announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate ZEISS’ transformation into a digital service provider that embraces a cloud-first approach. ZEISS will give its customers enhanced digital experiences, address changing market needs more quickly, and increase productivity by standardizing its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.
- In September 2020, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence released the latest version of its highly flexible and powerful measurement software, QUINDOS 2020.2. Applications range from standard inspections through special geometries to powertrains.
- In August 2020, FARO Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of FARO Trek, a fully autonomous 3D mobile scanning integration developed in partnership with Boston Dynamics.
- In July 2020, Nikon Metrology (a group within Nikon Corporation) and WENZEL Group, based in Germany, announced a new distribution partnership. WENZEL has become an official partner of Nikon Metrology for the sale and distribution of its laser scanning products in Europe as a result of this partnership.
Scope of the Report
The global 3D scanner market segmentation consists of Offering, Type, Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-User Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Segmentation based on Type
- Laser 3d Scanners
- Structured Light 3d Scanners
- Optical Scanner
- Others
Segmentation based on Range
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Long Range
Segmentation based on Technology
- Introduction
- Laser Triangulation
- Pattern Fringe Triangulation
- Laser Pulse Based
- Laser Phase-Shift Based
Segmentation based on Product
- Tripod Mounted
- Fixed CMM Based
- Bridge CMM Based
- Gantry CMM Based
- Horizontal Arm CMM Based
- Portable CMM Based
- Articulated Arm CMM
- Handheld
- Desktop
Segmentation based on Application
- Quality Control & Inspection
- Reverse Engineering
- Rapid Prototyping
- Face/Body Scanning
Segmentation based on End-User Industry
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Dental
- Orthopedics
- Neurosurgery
- Others
- Aerospace & Defense
- Commercial Aircraft
- Space Exploration
- Architecture & Construction
- Plant Scanning
- Outdoor & Indoor Scanning
- Energy & Power
- Hydro Power
- Wind Power
- Petrochemicals
- Tunnel & Mining
- Artifacts & Heritage Preservation
- Others (Electronics, Education, Forensics, Entertainment & Media, and Other Manufacturing)
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
