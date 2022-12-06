Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2030

The global polymeric nanoparticles market value was more than $451 in 2020. The global polymeric nanoparticles market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth of more than 9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A polymeric nanoparticle is an organic nanoparticle. Its sizes range from 1 to 1000 nanometers. A polymeric nanoparticle can contain active compounds entrapped within or surface-adsorbed onto its nucleus. Pharmaceutics has seen an increase in interest in polymeric nanoparticles. Such particles serve as controlled drug delivery systems. The degradation time of drug delivery vehicles is one of the most vital characteristics. Polymeric nanoparticles find use in a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

