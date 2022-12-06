Solar PV module Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global solar PV module market was evaluated at $126.9 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
A solar PV module is used to generate a photovoltaic effect directed by the electrons flowing in the inside section. The electrons are further augmented due to the heat of sunlight hitting the surface of the module. PV cells present in the solar modules use sunlight for the photons that are then transferred to the semiconductor material.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC272
Solar PV modules are Silicon-based semiconductor modules, highly preferred to produce electricity through natural sunlight. For years, solar PV modules have been acing in the renewable energy market, due to their robust use of solar power to generate electricity for technological development.
Factors Affecting
Legislative energy policies have enforced continuous improvements to lessen the use of carbonized material and develop a decarbonized economy which is driving the growth of the global solar PV module market.
Several government measures and incentives have been proposed to obstruct the use of non-renewable energy and adopt renewable technologies like solar PV. The U.S. government launched solar tax credit to promote solar energy systems by reducing the cost of installing by 30%.
Various measures have been taken to expand the use of solar energy but growing grid connection problems and obstacles in interconnection are obstructing the settlement of new plants which can halt the growth of the solar PV module market during the forecast period.
The steep growth in the price of fossil fuels is expected to develop the chances of growth in the solar PV module market during the forecast period.
Global Solar PV Module Market, By Region
Asia-Pacific held the dominance by occupying the major share in the market in 2020. The region, in the last few years, has observed a growth in the adoption of technologies developed on sustainable energy systems. Grid integration of renewable energy sources to maintain the energy mix system and approving government norms will positively influence the industry landscape. Furthermore, environmental concerns and national renewable integration targets obeyed by the countries further enhance the growth of the market.
The measures taken by the government and laws to promote the expansion of renewable infrastructure will accelerate the growth of renewable energy in China. Moreover, severe rules for the decline of carbon use and continuous exhaustion of nonrenewable resources like fossil fuel will increase the demand for natural energy resources and the technologies built on them across the country.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC272
COVID-19 analysis:
The COVID-19 had a negative impact on the solar PV module market in 2020. Due to disastrous effects on people’s health, several countries announced a nationwide lockdown that directly halted manufacturing activities. Several countries started lifting restrictions from the industries by the end of 2021. A complete recovery is expected in the global solar PV module market by 2022
Key market segments
By Technology
- Thin Film
- Crystalline Silicon
By Product
- Monocrystalline
- Polycrystalline
- Cadmium Telluride
- Amorphous Silicon
- Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide
By Connectivity
- On-Grid
- Off-Grid
By Mounting
- Ground Mounted
- Roof Top
By End-Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Utility
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC272
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Players
- Trina solar
- Canadian solar
- Ja solar
- Jinko solar
- First solar
- Rec solar
- Gcl system integration technology co. Ltd.
- Hanwha q cells
- China sunergy (nanjing) co., ltd.
- Solaria corporation
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC272
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/