Scoot to increase flights from Taiwan to Tokyo and Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, announced on Tuesday that it will continue to increase flights from January next year, CNA reported.

Optimistic about the Taiwan international travel market after the epidemic, Scoot issued a press release on Tuesday, announcing that starting from Jan. 2 next year, flights between Taipei and Singapore will increase from 18 flights per week to 25 per week, CNA reported.

In addition, flights between Taipei and Tokyo (Narita Airport) will be increased from one flight per day to 10 flights per week. Tickets are open for booking.

Scoot stated that the painted Pikachu flight, which Pokémon fans have taken great interest in, is scheduled to fly to Taoyuan International Airport on Feb. 16 next year. This will be the first flight of the painted Pikachu jet officially dispatched to Taipei.

Li Yu-hsiu (李育修), general manager of Scoot Taiwan, said that North Asia has always been a key area for Scoot and that the airline expects to continue to increase flights between Taiwan, Singapore, and cities in Japan and South Korea in the coming year.

According to Li, beginning from January next year, the number of flights departing from Taiwan will reach 43 per week, more than half of the 68 per week before the COVID-19 pandemic, so the recruitment of flight attendants in Taiwan will resume in order to meet the needs of increasing Taiwanese international travel demand, per CNA.