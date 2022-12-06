Olymp Trade donates food and clothes to 1000 plus low-income families in India

The platform shared the results of its new charity campaign

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 -The global trading platform committed to donating a share of its profits to charity and encouraged its clients to do the same. The funds raised during the five-day campaign were used to prepare 1,000 aid packages for underprivileged households in Vikaspuri, New Delhi.Along with clothes, blankets and groceries, the packages contained must-have Diwali essentials, including diyas and sweets. They were handed to the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which distributed them among beneficiaries in early November. Cricket star Shikhar Dhawan himself contributed to the event by producing an emotional video appeal for Gifts from the Heart.Established in 2014, Olymp Trade provides online brokerage services to about 88 million users worldwide, and is available in 14 languages, including Hindi.Gifts from the Heart is the company's third charity campaign in India, following two relief missions in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. This endeavor is yet more proof of Olymp Trade's fundamental commitment to improving the life of local communities, aligning with the company's mission to help people from diverse backgrounds rise above their circumstances and attain financial freedom.According to Olymp Trade's representative, the company is fully satisfied with the results of the mission:The platform will continue to make positive changes in the regions of its presence. _________________________________________________________________________________________Trading carries a risk of loss. Investment decisions are to be made at their own risk. The services of Olymp Trade are regulated by foreign laws. For details, check terms and conditions Hashtag: #OlympTrade

