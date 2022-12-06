Taiwan president meets with Poland parliament delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Dec. 6) met with Poland-Taiwan Parliamentary Group Chairman Waldemar Andzel, during which she highlighted the shared values between the two nations and the results of bilateral cooperation.

Tsai pointed out that both Taiwan and Poland have experienced authoritarian rule and democratization, so they both understand democracy is not easy to come by. The two countries should work together to defend democracy and freedom, she said.

The president said that during the pandemic, Taiwan and Poland supported each other and worked together to overcome COVID-related challenges. She thanked Andzel and the Poland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group for actively facilitating a donation of 400,000 doses of the AZ vaccine to Taiwan.

Tsai said that in the past few years, Taiwan and Poland have continuously deepened cooperation in various fields, including signing a double taxation avoidance agreement, which has been delayed for many years.

Tsai said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had a major impact on the global democratic order. This year’s chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is actively leading other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia, she said.

Poland is also providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians, including the resettlement of up to three million Ukrainian refugees, Tsai said. This kind of humanitarianism is very admirable, she added.

Tsai said she hopes that in the future, Taiwan and Poland will continue to strengthen cooperation in various fields and strengthen the unity of democratic countries.

Andzel said that as Taiwan faces pressure from China, Poland is still very supportive of the East Asian democracy. The two countries share the same views, have very similar histories, and have similar approaches to diplomacy.

He also said he is very grateful to Taiwan for helping Ukraine, noting Taiwan’s donation of more than US$11 million in aid (NTD$337 million).

The parliamentarian said he hopes Taiwan-Poland cooperation can deepen further, such as in semiconductors and education. Additionally, Andzel said that in the future, he hopes there can be direct flights between Warsaw and Taipei.

Taiwan is a very beautiful nation and its people are kind, he said, adding that the country is also a model for freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Andzel’s delegation, which will be in Taiwan until Dec. 9, includes fellow parliamentarians Violetta Porowska, Jerzy Polaczek, Cezary Grabarczyk, Jarosław Krajewski, Dobromir Sosnierz, and Agnieszka Soin. The group will meet with high-level government officials and visit the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, National Space Organization, National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, and other key facilities, per a foreign ministry press release.