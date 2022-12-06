Brush Motor Market Development Analysis, Strategic Outlook, Growth Rate, and Forecast to 2022-2027

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Brush Motor Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.
Brush motors have been on the scene for a long time since their invention in the 18th century. They play a significant role in several mechanical applications. The Global Brush Motor Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica, is forecasted to witness a major rise in its revenue from US$ 7,431 Mn in 2021 to US$ 11,442.8 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Leading Competitors
The key players in the Global Brush Motor Market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, ABB Limited, Nidec, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Allied Motion Inc., and AMETEK Inc., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The following are the various segments of the Global Brush Motor Market:
By Component segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:
- Stator
- Rotor / Armature
- Brushes
- Commutator
By Type segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:
- Permanent Magnet
- Shunt – Wound
- Series – Wound
- Compound Wound (Shunt + Series)
By Power Outputsegment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:
- Less than 750W o/p
- Between 750W and 75kW o/p
- Between 75kW and 375kW o/p
- Greater than 375kW o/p
By Industry segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:
- Aerospace
- Automation
- Broadcast
- HVAC
- Material handling
- Medical
- Oil and Gas
- Power and Energy
- Robotics
- Security
- Transportation
- Other
By Sales Channelsegment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
By Regionsegment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
