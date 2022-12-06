ASML plans to bring European supply chain to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In addition to plans to build a new plant in New Taipei City, Dutch lithography equipment manufacturer ASML Holding N.V. is also planning on bringing its European supply chain to Taiwan, according to Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津).

While attending the Taiwan-Japan Science and Technology Dialogue Forum on Semiconductor Key Technology Layout and Talent Cultivation on Tuesday (Dec. 6), Shen said that Frederic Schneider-Maunoury, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of ASML, came to Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in order to thank the government for supporting ASML's layout in Asia.

ASML plans to build new facilities in New Taipei City's Linkou District to expand its production capacity. Construction on the new plant is expected to start in July of next year, marking ASML's largest investment in Taiwan.

At the forum, Shen revealed that ASML also plans to bring its European supply chain to Taiwan, reported CNA. Shen stated that Taiwan's semiconductor industry supply chain stands on a solid foundation that has been uninterrupted for 50 years.

Shen highlighted the fact that Taiwan Semiconductor's output value in 2021 was NT$4.1 trillion, creating employment opportunities for 300,000 people. Taiwan ranks first in the world in wafer original equipment manufacturing and chip packaging and testing, ranks second in the world in Integrated circuit design, and has made considerable contributions to Taiwan's economy, said Shen.