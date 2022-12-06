Alishan Township offers Taiwanese version of Japan's Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those longing for the scenery of Arashiyama in Kyoto, Japan, but reluctant to go due to massive crowds, Taiwan has similar scenery in Alishan Township, Chiayi County.

The Dingshizhuo trail group (頂石棹步道群) in the Fenqihu area is located off the 63.4 km mark of the Alishan Highway (Taiwan Provincial Highway 18). The Tea Trail (茶之道), which is one of the Dingshizhuo trails and located beside Peitsaitung Forest Road (培仔桶林道), has beautiful bamboo forests comparable to Kyoto’s Arashiyama Bamboo Grove but smaller in size, according to the Chiayi Forest District Office.

The trailhead is only a five-minute walk from the nearest parking lot.The trail itself, which is 1.86 km long and comfortably shaded by trees throughout, is a nice place to visit for tourists heading toward or back from the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, the office said.

The Tea Trail is situated 1,555-1,696 meters above sea level, and got its name because it is close to the tea plantations. Along the way, hikers can see Chia-kou bamboo, Moso bamboo, and Japanese cedar forests, as well as tea plantations.

The highest point of the trail is the summit of a mountain at an altitude of 1,696 meters, which is a nice spot for watching the sunrise, according to the office.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photos)