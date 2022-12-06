Apple, Nvidia to get first dibs on chips from TSMC’s Arizona fab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple and Nvidia are expected to be among the first to receive chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) upcoming fab in Arizona, according to Nikkei.

Apple is likely to be first in line, followed by Nvidia, while AMD and Xilinx are also in negotiations to procure some of the output from the TSMC Phoenix plant, per Nikkei.

TSMC had previously said its new American facility would produce 5nm chips and have a monthly capacity of 20,000 wafers, while recent reports said it could be upgraded to produce 4nm chips, which are just an enhanced version of the company’s 5nm process. The Taiwanese chipmaker recently announced that after the completion of the first fab, it would start on a 3nm fab, which Nikkei said could have an additional monthly 20,000 wafer capacity when completed.

Sources told Nikkei that the 3nm U.S. plant investment could carry a bigger sticker price than the US$12 billion (NT$367 billion) for the first Phoenix plant. They also told the outlet that capacity will be further adjusted depending on customer needs.

TSMC’s first Phoenix fab is expected to be ready for commercial production in 2024. It’s important to note that while Washington has been playing up the importance of bringing chip manufacturing back to America, TSMC will continue to produce most of its chips, especially its most advanced semiconductors, in Taiwan.