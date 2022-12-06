US, Australia defense ministers discuss China’s destabilizing military activities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Australian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, expressed their determination to counter China’s destabilizing military activities at a Pentagon meeting Monday (Dec. 5).

The encounter formed part of high-level AUSMIN discussions, also including a meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Penny Wong. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will attend the first in-person meeting of AUKUS ministers, Reuters reported. The three-nation group focuses on military technology and was formed to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

In a statement about the meeting with Marles, the Pentagon said they exchanged views about the “regional security environment,” and China’s destabilizing military activities in particular. They also agreed to “continue cooperation with regional partners in support of a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement said.

China’s aggressive posture on Taiwan and the South China Sea also provoked increased concern in Australia after Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year.