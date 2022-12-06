Taiwan scales up reservist training in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will summon a total of 118,000 reservists next year with ramped-up training to boost its defense preparedness amid the China threat.

The country runs a combined reservist call-up system that involves a newly-implemented two-week training and the original one that lasts five to seven days. About 22,000 of the reserve force will be subject to the new mechanism while 96,000 will train under the old system next year.

The new system entails more intensified training in the use of firearms, with hours spent honing shooting skills extending from 12 to 28. Meanwhile, 56 hours are dedicated to combat training, up from the original 12 hours.

In addition, reservists for the new system engage in various simulated scenarios including urban warfare, deep battle, counter-amphibious landing, and protection of important assets, according to a report from the Ministry of National Defense delivered to the legislature on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

Those enrolled in the two-week call-up are entitled to a daily allowance of NT$1,050 (US$34) for soldiers and NT$1,350 for officers, per Mirror Media. They can also enjoy a series of preferential offers from medical services to tax breaks.