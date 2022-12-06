Taiwan's Guam office calls for nation's participation in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — PBS Guam broadcast a special report on Tuesday (Dec. 5) spotlighting the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam’s efforts to promote Taiwan’s inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

TECO-Guam Director Paul Chen (陳盈連) said Taiwan’s efforts to boost economic and trade relations with Guam, including the Guam-Taoyuan Economic Forum, Guam-Taichung Sister City Agreement, Guam-Taiwan Education Forum, the cooperation agreement between the Guam Chamber of Commerce- Importers & Exporters Association of Taipei, and the donation of the JAG TeleCare remote health monitoring platform to Guam Memorial Hospital, is proof the nation can make concrete contributions to regional development.

Chen said he sincerely hoped Guamanians will understand Taiwan has the ability and willingness to help its allies achieve their goals. He also hoped Guam and its Indo-Pacific allies will support Taiwan’s participation in IPEF as soon as possible.

The director emphasized that Taiwan can provide solid and long-term assistance to the economic development of the U.S. and its allies, which fall under IPEF’s four pillars of trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy.

Guam Legislature Senator Tina Muna Barnes said the reopening of TECO-Guam in October 2020 "is a very good thing." The office has promoted a great deal of successful cooperation between Taiwan and Guam, Barnes said.

TECO-Guam stated that it is very grateful for the special PBS report and said it believes the program will help increase Guamanian and U.S. support for Taiwan.

So far, the U.S. has invited 13 countries including Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to participate in IPEF.